First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of FRC opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.