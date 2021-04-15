First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,415. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

