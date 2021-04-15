First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

