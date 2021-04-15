First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,133. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.