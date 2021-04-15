First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 327.3% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of GRID stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

