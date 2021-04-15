First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 855,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537,901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.

