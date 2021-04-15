Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.47.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,981 shares of company stock worth $15,673,969 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $178.75. 375,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,419. Five9 has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

