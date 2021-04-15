FLO (FLO) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $13.02 million and $199,649.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 175.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

