Furucombo (COMBO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00270045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.00733440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,492.98 or 0.99835842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00858430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

