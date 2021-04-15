General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Receives Underperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $183.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.97. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 33.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

