General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

