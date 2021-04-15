Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 23,413 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 23,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $623,019.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. 283,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.