Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 23,413 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 23,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $623,019.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. 283,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBIO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.