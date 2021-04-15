Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBNXF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of GBNXF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

