Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 351,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,944. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.45 million, a PE ratio of -167.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.