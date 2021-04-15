GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,913. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

