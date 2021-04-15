Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 5,699 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.00. 9,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average of $194.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.06 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

