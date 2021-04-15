Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.80 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

NYSE WFC opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.46. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

