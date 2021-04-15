Golden Green Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 235.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.