Golden Green Inc. Invests $425,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

WYNN stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

