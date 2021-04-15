Golden Green Inc. Purchases New Stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

GSAH stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

