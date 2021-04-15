Golden Green Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Workday by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Workday by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $259.85 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,526 shares of company stock valued at $106,499,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.