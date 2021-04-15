Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lyft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 185.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 422,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 274,868 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 8.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lyft by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 68,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $919,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,678,750 shares of company stock valued at $302,621,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

