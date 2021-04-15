Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 1,362,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

