Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.