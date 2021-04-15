Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

