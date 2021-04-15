Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

