Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,157,054 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.51. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

