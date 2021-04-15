Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,475 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,131,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

AY opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

