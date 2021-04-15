HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $3,319,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19.

