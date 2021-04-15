HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 347,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $135.77 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $136.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

