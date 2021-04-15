HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $204,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $336.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $348.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

