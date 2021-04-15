HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $732.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $702.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.34, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $665.33 and its 200 day moving average is $631.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

