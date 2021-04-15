Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HTWSF stock remained flat at $$2.32 on Wednesday. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTWSF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

