Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Achieves $3.80 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $21.34 or 0.00033579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $549.16 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00730566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.27 or 0.05777090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,105,407 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.