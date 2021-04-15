Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.