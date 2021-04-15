Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.47.
About Iberdrola
