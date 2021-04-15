Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,931,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 26,979,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,851,160. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

