Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.43.
TSE:IMO traded down C$0.42 on Thursday, reaching C$31.87. 472,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,510. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.56.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
