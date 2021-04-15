Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.43.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.42 on Thursday, reaching C$31.87. 472,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,510. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

