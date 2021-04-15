Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 22,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

