Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 22,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

