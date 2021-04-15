Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

