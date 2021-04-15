Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors
