Independence (NYSE:IHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.53

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.34 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Independence by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Independence by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

