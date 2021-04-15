Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 1,685 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,150,729.06.

On Friday, March 12th, Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $1,902,729.92.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84.

On Monday, February 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $817,079.20.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Truist increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

