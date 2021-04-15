Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells 3,483 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. 178,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,379. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 316.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.