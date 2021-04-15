Insureum (ISR) Reaches Market Cap of $9.37 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Insureum has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $522,876.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00749695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.52 or 0.06091211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00033637 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

