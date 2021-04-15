International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 133.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 897,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,424. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

