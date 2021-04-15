Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $429.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.28 on Friday, reaching $416.57. 38,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,884. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $246.42 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.57 and its 200-day moving average is $369.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

