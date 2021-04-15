Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,791 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.12% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,355. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

