Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

