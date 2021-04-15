Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for bluebird bio (BLUE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE):

3/29/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/29/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00.

3/28/2021 – bluebird bio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/16/2021 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/14/2021 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/10/2021 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/10/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00.

3/8/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “bluebird reported narrower than expected loss but sales missed estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancers. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is a significant boost for the company. The European launch of Zynteglo continues to progress, well. Additionally, the multiple myeloma program- idecabtagene vicleucel, partnered with Bristol Myers, continues to advance with the submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The successful development of the candidates will benefit it in the long run. However, competition is stiffening in this space. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. “

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/16/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 1,582,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,167. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in bluebird bio by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

