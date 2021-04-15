Investors Purchase High Volume of Compass Call Options (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,933 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,788% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,516. Compass has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

