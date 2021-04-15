Investors Purchase High Volume of Cullen/Frost Bankers Call Options (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,392 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 call options.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.83. 971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

